Track results from Okeene and Kingfisher meets

Kingfisher Track Results

In the Kingfisher track meet, the boys team finished in twelfth place of about 25 teams with 16 points while the girls finished fourteenth with 8 points.

The boys 4x100 relay finished in fifth place with a time of 47.39, with the fastest time ran being 45.14. The relay team consisted of Jose Hernandez, Cale Blehm, Aidan Craun, and Dillon Joyce.

Dillion Fuksa finished the boys 800m in eleventh place with a time of 2:22.67.

In the boys 100m dash, Jaylen Goff took second place with a 11.36 and Dillon Joyce finished in fifth with a 11.64. Goff finished just one second behind the first place winner.

In the boys 400m dash, Dillion Fuksa finished thirteenth with a time of 56.76, just under seven seconds of the first place time.

Dillon Joyce ran the boys 200m dash finishing ninth with a time of 24.25. Also competing were Cale Blehm finishing tenth with a time of 24.31.

Cale Blehm finished fifth place in the boys long jump with a distance of 19’06.50 that was within two feet of the first place taker.

