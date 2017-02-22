Two Hennesseyites will celebrate 100th birthdays

Two long-time Hennessey residents — Ruby Johnson and Earl “Shorty” Woolard — will celebrate their 100th birthdays within one week of each other. Ruby was born Feb. 23, 1917 in Wynnewood to Joseph and Ola Taylor Allis. She married Roy Johnson May 31, 1941 and the couple moved to Hennessey in 1945, following the end of World War II. The couple owned and operated Johnson Lumber from 1959 until 1991.

