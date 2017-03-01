Victim’s rights are important to the administration of justice

Every week I chat with our local legislators about issues they are dealing with at the capitol. Generally, our discussions revolve around the hot button issues such as the budget, teacher pay, real ID, etc. Last week however, I spoke with Rep. Mike Sanders (R-Kingfisher) about House Joint Resolution 1002, also known as Marsy’s Law.

The resolution would be put to a vote by the citizens of Oklahoma as an amendment to section 34 of article II of the Oklahoma constitution. The section specifically refers to victim’s rights as it pertains most specifically to criminal matters. The proposed amendment would clarify language already in the constitution and would expand rights of victims to be heard and to participate or choose not to participate in proceedings involving criminal acts.

