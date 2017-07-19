Graveside services for Wanita B. Mott, 92, Hennessey, will be at 10 a.m. Thurs., July 20, 2017, at Hennessey Cemetery officiated by Rev. Glenn Rowley. Arrangements are under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Wanita was born at Hennessey on August 1, 1924, to Clint and Versa McCaleb Renshaw and died Thurs., July 13, 2017, at Hennessey Care Center. Wanita married Carl Mott in Perry on August 31, 1940. She attended Harmony church as a child. Although Wanita traveled and lived in many states including Alaska, Kansas, and California she always considered Hennessey her home. She is survived by two daughters Verlene Mott of Farmington, New Mexico, Elaine Mott of Isleton, California; three sons Calvin Mott and wife Sharon, Clinton Mott and wife Prissy, all of Soldotna, Alaska, Clayton Mott of Hennessey; one brother John Renshaw and wife Colleen of Hennessey; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Wanita was preceded in death by her parents Clint and Versa Renshaw, her husband Carl, and one sister Cathryn Boettler. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Good Shepherd Hospice with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.