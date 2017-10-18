WAS JOHN WILKES BOOTH EVER IN HENNESSEY?

On Jan. 13, 1903, David E. George took some poison and died in his room at the Grand Avenue Hotel in Enid. As undertaker W.H. Ryan was embalming the body, Rev. E.C. Harper of the Methodist church in El Reno, interrupted his work.

Harper told the underrating, “You are embalming the body of John Wilkes Booth — the man who killed Abraham Lincoln.”

History books say that Booth was trapped in a barn on the Garrett farm in Virginia. Booth refused to surrender and Boston Corbett shot Booth with a pistol. Booth’s body was taken to Washington, D.C. and buried in a secret location.

