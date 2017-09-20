WE’RE #19 IN THE STATE

SafeWise, a home security company, announced this week that Hennessey made the Top 20.

Elgin is first again this year. Others: (2) Hooker; (3) Walters;

(4) Piedmont; (5) Wynnewood; (6) Newkirk; (7) Heavener; (8) Sayre; (9) Vinita; (10) Owasso; (11) Hinton; (12) Watonga; (13) Cleveland; (14) Healdton; (15) Mangum; (16) Coweta; (17) Cordell; (18) Wilburton; (19) Hennessey, and (20) Ft. Gibson.

All cities considered had to have 2,000 or more population, according to a news release from SafeWise.

Hennessey earned the Top 20 because due to FBI crime data which showed 90% of the surveyed municipalities reported fewer than 10 total violent crimes. There were only three murders reported among all 20 cities. More than 50% had zero counts of both murder and rape, and 80% reported fewer than seven incidents of aggravated assault.

Every city on their list beats both the state and national averages for violent crime and property crime, the company states. A total of 19 of the cities on our list reported fewer than 95% total property crimes, with counts of arson being the least reported of all property crimes.

Only four of their safest cities reported any counts of arson. Motor vehicle theft s were also fairly rare, with seven cities reporting no incidents and 95% experiencing fewer than 10.