Weekend rain puts brakes on harvest: FARMERS NEED SUNSHINE, WIND

Last week, farm trucks started to roll down the streets of Hennessey, Bison and Kingfisher to their local co-ops. While they weren’t lining up, there was enough to mark the beginning of harvest. Rainfall over the weekend may have put the brakes on harvest, at least until the end of this week. CHS Inc.,

Hennessey started receiving canola Fri., May 26, with current average test weights of 49-52 lbs. per bushel. Manager Mark Kirchner said the canola test weights are right where they should be. He said last week that the co-op had received 50,000 bushels since Tues., May 30. The average test weights for wheat have been 58-63 lbs. per bushel, so far. Kirchner initially expected harvest to be in full swing by Mon., June 5. Once it starts, he said he expects the bulk of the wheat harvest could last more than two weeks. “Larger producers will go a little bit longer,” Kirchner said. “If it rains, it could be three and a half weeks, depending on how much rain we get.”

