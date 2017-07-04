What do you want in a newspaper?

Recently I have been working with our newer staff members to continue to improve, not only our print product, but our online news as well. During these discussions, I have had long chats with our writers and editors about what people want to see in our four newspapers.

Over the next few weeks you, our readers, may be asked by staff what types of things you like and don’t like about the papers. My goal is to always strive to provide the communities we represent the best possible product that acts as a window into our towns. In that vein, I always think that from time to time it’s important to get input from our readers as to what types of things they would like to see in the newspaper.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/