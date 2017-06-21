When actions in D.C. hit home

Last week, a lone and deeply disturbed gunman opened fire during a practice session of Republican congressional baseball players as they readied themselves for a game that has been a Washington tradition since 1909. In the melee that followed, U.S. Representative Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was critically injured when a bullet tore through his hip, shattering bones and damaging internal organs. Several surgeries later, Scalise is, as of this writing (Monday morning), in slightly better condition being listed in serious condition.

Four years ago I had the opportunity to meet Scalise during a town hall type meeting he held in Hammond, Louisiana.

At the time, I was working for the Hammond Daily Star, assigned to cover not only city government, but also state and national issues where they directly affected our community. Scalise was in Hammond in 2013 to discuss the continual boogeyman of Republican politicians, Obamacare.

