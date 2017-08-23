The White Rhino from Street Outlaws to be on display at Friends car show

The White Rhino from Street Outlaws is scheduled to be on display, along with its owner Ron Gibbany, at the seventh annual Car Show that will be held on Sat., Sept. 9.

Street Outlaws, a reality show hosted on the Discovery Channel, is about street racing in the U.S. and is the subject of this docureality series, which provides an inside look into the action both on the road and behind the scenes.

The Car Show will take place at 110 West 1st Street outside Friends Bar. There will be an entry fee of $20 a person.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/