The funeral for William M. Childs, 80 ,was at 10 a.m. Mon., June 5, 2017, at 132 Bible Church and was officiated by L.D. Choate. The burial followed at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. William was born in Canton on September 5, 1936, to Chase and Lulu Tichenor Childs and died Wed., May 31, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Enid. He was raised in Canton and graduated from Canton High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman from 1956-1964. William was a car salesman from 1970-1977 and worked as Mel’s Construction in Hennessey from 1977-1998. He married Joyce Billington in Hennessey on Jan. 23, 1993. William was a member of 132 Bible Church. He is survived by his wife Joyce of the home; nine children Sandy Unruh, Bill Childs, Kenny Childs, Tara Wymore, Michael Childs, David Bedford, Nona Bedford, Robby Collins, Dalton Childs; 23 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters Peggy Childs, Rosemary Childs, Carol Childs, Kathy and one brother Chase Childs. Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.