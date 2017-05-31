Remembrance Services for Mr. William Odell Dunigan, 74, of Hennessey were scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tue, and was at the Alexander Funeral Home Chapel of Wilson with Chaplain Ricky Way officiating. Funeral Services were scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wed., May 31, 2017, at the First Baptist Church of Dover with Bro. L.D. Choate officiating and Bro. Billy Bowen assisting. Interment followed at Banner Cemetery in Dover. All services were under the care and direction of Alexander Funeral Home in Wilson. Odell was born on September 9, 1942, in Reck, OK to the late Mr. William Lawrence Dunigan and Mrs. Norma Blondell (Way) Dunigan. He departed from this life on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at his home in Kingfisher. Odell was raised at Reck attending school at Zaneis, graduating in 1961. He married the former Luella Walker on September 29, 1962 at the Zaneis Baptist Church. To this union, they were blessed with four children, Cynthia, Kenneth, Laurie and Dennis. They made their home primarily in Dover. Odell worked in the oilfield, retiring just a few years ago. During his retirement, he enjoyed all of his grandchildren, going to the lake, attending sporting events of his grandchildren and taking care of his chickens. Odell enjoyed pickin and singing with his family and church family. He was a member of the 132 Bible Church of Hennessey. Preceding him in death are his parents; sisters, Norma Sue Dunigan, Patsy Fondren and Judy Lee. Odell is survived by his children, Cynthia “Cindy” Tucker and husband Mart of Kingfisher, Kenneth “Kenny” Dunigan and companion Leissa Lott of Dover, Laurie Scheaffer of Dover and Dennis Dunigan and wife Alecia of Hennessey; companion, Denise Meloy of Hennessey; Luella Dunigan mother of his children and dear friend, of Dover; sisters Mary Johnson and husband Glynn of Stratford and Patricia Eaton and husband Tommy of Cashion; grandchildren, Lacey and husband Michael, Laura and husband Michael, Leah and husband Justin, Megan, Lance, Payden, Shelby and husband Jonathan, Nick, Hunter, Triston and girlfriend Numu, Taylor and Treyson; great grandchildren, Tucker, Luke, McKinley and Aaliyah, and numerous other family and friends. Casket bearers was Will Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Randy Johnson, Leo Walker and Larry Walker. Honorary bearers were Nick Scheaffer, Hunter Scheaffer, Lance Dunigan, Payden Dunigan, Triston McClellan and Treyson Dunigan. Onlinecondolencesmaybemadetowww.alexanderfuneralhome.org.