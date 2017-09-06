Wind turbines see delay due to hurricane Harvey

On April 14th, Enel Green Power North America, Inc. (EGP-NA) began construction of the Red Dirt wind project, its largest wind farm in Oklahoma. Located in Kingfisher and Logan Counties, Red Dirt is EGP-NA’s 9th wind project in the state.

But employees from several of the escort services who transport the turbines say, the company may see a delay in construction due to hurricane Harvey. The hurricane has shut down ports in Houston where the wind turbines were being shipped in, and are still on cargo ships currently circling the coast waiting for arrangements to be made to unload at a different location.

On top of that, all the oversize load permits will need to be changed due to route changes.

