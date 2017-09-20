Wine and Chocolate Festival winners

Wine and Chocolate Festival Judges Choice winners

Judges Choice winners were, first place, Put A Cork in It, second place, Stubborn Bull, third place, Vernost Wine Co. Shown here from left are: Steve Clements with Stubborn Bull, Linda Hardin with Vernost, and John Burwell with Put A Cork in It.

(photo by JK Filmworks)

Wine and Chocolate Festival People’s Choice winners

People’s Choice winners were, first place, Turn-eR Me On Wine, second place, Vernost Wine Co., and third place, Girls Gone Wine. Shown here from left are: Linda Hardin with Vernost Wine Co., Curtis Turner with Turn-eR Me On, and Chandra Rickey, Michelle Finch and Rhonda Reed with Girls Gone Wine.