Wine & Chocolate Festival and car show this Sat.

Hennessey United Association’s seventh annual Wine & Chocolate Festival is this Saturday and the Hennessey United Assn., sponsors of the event, have planned to welcome 2,000 festival goers.

The Wine and Chocolate Festival and tastings are from 1-7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park on Hennessey’s downtown Main St. (on US 81 near SH 51).

Winners of the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice awards will be at 6 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/