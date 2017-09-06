Wine & Chocolate Festival and car show this Sat.
Wed, 09/06/2017
LARGE CROWD EXPECTED
By:
Barb Walter
Hennessey United Association’s seventh annual Wine & Chocolate Festival is this Saturday and the Hennessey United Assn., sponsors of the event, have planned to welcome 2,000 festival goers.
The Wine and Chocolate Festival and tastings are from 1-7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park on Hennessey’s downtown Main St. (on US 81 near SH 51).
Winners of the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice awards will be at 6 p.m.
