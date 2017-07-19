Winners of the 2017 HESF Golf Tournament

Celebrating are the winning golfers in the 2017 Hennessey Educational School Foundation fundraising tournament at Turkey Creek Golf Course June 16. Winners (not listed in the order pictured) were Closest to the Hole (men), Erick Bright, Surge Well Service; Longest Drive (women) Stacey Kusik, St. Mary’s Complete Family Care; Longest Drive (men), Rodney Johnson, Cimarron Electric; Flight A, first place, Ryan Cooper and Christian Bound, RYCO, and second place, Darrell Wymore and Danny Wymore, Longhorn Service Co.; Flight B, first, Scott Deutschendorf and Chris Gordon, DND Construction, and second place, Cade Nickeson and Cory Watkins, Farm Credit of Enid, and Flight C, first, Osiel Ortega and Erick Bright, Surge Well Service, and second place, Trevor and Diane Pool, Silver Arc Welding Inc.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/