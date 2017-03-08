A Celebration of Life for Wynona Lee Kuhnemund, 88, Lahoma, will be at 10 a.m. Thurs., March 9, 2017, at Community Bible Church 1502 S. Logan Road near Lahoma. Pastor Bill Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Martin Herzberg of Zion Lutheran Church performing the committal ceremony. There will be a visitation with the family on Wed., March 8, from 6-7 p.m. at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Wynona Lee Frey Kuhnemund was born on August 5, 1928, on the family farm east of Lahoma, OK, to Henry and Leona (Raasch) Frey. She died March 4, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a brief illness. Wynona attended the Zion Lutheran Parochial school and Lahoma High School graduating in 1945. After graduation she worked at Newman’s Department Store. On Aug. 21, 1949, she married Vernon Kuhnemund at Zion Lutheran Church in Lahoma. Together they began a farming operation that continues today with the help of her son, son-in-law and grandsons. In the early 1950’s, after a poor wheat crop, Wynona began a career at the First National Bank. She worked her way up to Vice President and eventually retired in August of 1976. Wynona had many talents and interests. Among them were sewing, singing, baking/cooking, bowling and helping Vernon with the farming operation. She kept the books and they were meticulous. She won several championships at the fair on clothing she made for her family. She seldom missed watching the St. Louis Cardinals on TV. She was also a University of Oklahoma fan. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their many sports and other activities. Wynona was a member of the Lahoma Economy Club, Lahoma AsSisters, Lahoma Senior Citizens and Community Bible Church where she was still very active. She also still bowled on a Senior League in Enid every Friday. Her husband, Vernon; a sister, Gladys Schneider and her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Connie Barnes and husband Gene of Hennessey and a son, Daryl and wife Shannon of Lahoma. Also five grandchildren: Brady Barnes and wife Cara of Newkirk, Brett Barnes and wife Amy of Lahoma, Jennifer Edwards and husband Jeffrey of Duncan, Jessica Kuhnemund of Thornton, Colo. and Jon Kuhnemund of Enid. She had five great-grandchildren: Cameron, Cassidy, Callen, Brylee and Brayson Barnes and Cooper, Ellie and Olivia Edwards. Memorials can be made to Community Bible Church or Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund both of Lahoma with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds. Condolences may be made and services viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com